In the battle of the luxury-store discounts, Saks just trumped Barneys New York by raising its discounts to 80 per cent off, according to a Racked tipster. So basically, they’re just giving their clothes away.



Meanwhile, we’re still waiting until sale prices hit 100% off. Now that would be a deal.

See Also: Barneys Officially A Bargain Basement

