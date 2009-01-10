Saks Hires Obama Artist Shepard Fairey

Apparently Saks’s 80% discounts aren’t doing enough to move merchandise because the retailer’s just hired Shepard Fairey, the artist responsible for the iconic Obama “Hope” poster, to create a campaign commanding people to “want” the store’s goods and suggesting that buying them is their patriotic duty. Remember, the Obama posters looked a lot like the 1920s Soviet Union propaganda urging people to shop at state-run department stores.



NY Times: The Saks slogan, “Want It!” is printed in lettering similar to the graphic designs of Rodchenko, the Russian graphic designer who was one of the founders of Constructivism. The images,,,depict the season’s trends in black-and-white images with geometric slashes of red, some of them shown on models posing as if they are champions of workers’ rights. An ad for a slouchy bag, for example, tells shoppers to “Arm Yourself,” while a style of relaxed, cropped shorts are described as “Brave Pants.”…

“Some people might think it could be making fun of what’s going on right now,” Mr. Fairey said. “But I think most people are sophisticated enough to realise it’s a way of grabbing attention. It’s commerce. I don’t think there is really any political statement embedded in this.”

