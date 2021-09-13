Search

Some Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord and Taylor stores will become WeWork coworking spaces for $300 a month – see inside SaksWorks

Brittany Chang
SaksWorks' large coworking desk with a presentation screen and shelves in the back
The SaksWorks inside Brookfield Place in New York City. Tory Williams
  • Hudson’s Bay Company has partnered with WeWork to create co-working spaces.
  • The SaksWorks will be built within existing or past Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord and Taylor stores.
  • The coworking spaces will have amenities like gyms, cafes, and restaurants.
Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) – the mastermind behind Saks Fifth Avenue and formerly Lord and Taylor – has partnered with WeWork to create “SaksWorks.”
That’s right. Your local Saks Fifth Avenue could become the next hotspot for freelancers, startups, and remote workers.
To tap into the ongoing coworking craze, HBC will be turning part of its real estate collection into WeWork-run SaksWorks.
SaksWorks' tall shelves with plants and books hiding desks
This includes both existing or past Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord and Taylor stores, Konrad Putzier reported for the Wall Street Journal.
Several SaksWorks will also be located outside of the city for suburbanites who need a break from working from home.
All of the images shown below are from the partnership’s Brookfield Place location in New York City, but there will also be three additional New York locations – in Manhasset, Scarsdale, and Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship in the city – and one in Greenwich, Connecticut.
The Brookfield Place location is replacing a former Saks Fifth Avenue Men’s store, while the SaksWorks in Saks Fifth Avenue is taking the place of a 10th floor children’s section.
The three other SaksWorks will take the place of Lord and Taylor stores, Steff Yotka reported for Vogue.
The first few SaksWorks will open its doors in September, but looking ahead, the team has plans to open more locations across North America.
In the future, this could include Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia, and Boston, Amy Nelson, SaksWorks president, told the Wall Street Journal.
HBC’s reputation for luxury goods seeps into the SaksWorks spaces …
… which will include plush amenities like on-site gyms, retail and restaurant spaces, cafes, and in-house events.
Like any other WeWork, SaksWorks will also have the prerequisite meeting spaces and open concept coworking spots.
As part of the collaboration, the SaksWorks locations will use WeWork’s “workplace management technology,” such as its booking app, according to a press release.
“With HBC, we take the first step toward expanding our technology platform product offering and providing a differentiated approach to how landlords can incorporate flexible space across their portfolio,” Sandeep Mathrani, WeWork’s CEO, said in the press release.
Prices will start at $US299 ($AU407) a month, and the waitlist is already a few hundred people deep.
