Boris Johnson's Chancellor Sajid Javid resigns after the prime minister tells him he must sack all his advisers or quit

Boris Johnson’s Chancellor Sajid Javid quits after being given a stark ultimatum by the prime minister.

Johnson reportedly told Javid that he must sack all of his advisers or quit.

Javid’s shock resignation came as Johnson axed a number of senior members of his government in his first Cabinet reshuffle since the general election.

Boris Johnson’s Chancellor Sajid Javid has quit the UK government after being told by the prime minister that he could only remain in the job if he sacked his entire team of advisers.

Javid, who ran against Johnson to become Conservative Party leader and prime minister, was given the ultimatum on Thursday by the prime minister.

Javid, who Johnson made chancellor upon becoming prime minister last year, has been replaced by the current Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak.

A source close to Mr Javid said that “no self-respecting minister” could have accepted the conditions set out by Johnson.

“The Prime Minister said he had to fire all his special advisers and replace them with Number 10 special advisers to make it one team,” the source said.

“The Chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept those terms.”

Understand there will be a new ‘joint’ team of advisers for Number 10 and 11 – in other words Number 10 trying to take control big time — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) February 13, 2020

One former Conservative minister told Business Insider that the move had been “orchestrated” by Downing Street figures in a deliberate effort to force Javid out.

His shock departure came as Johnson axed a series of other high profile members of his government as part of his post-election reshuffle.

There had recently been tension between Javid and Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s chief adviser, according to multiple reports.

Other senior figures to be ousted by Johnson on Thursday include:

The Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith

The Attorney General Geoffrey Cox

The Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom

The Housing Minister Esther McVey

The Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers

