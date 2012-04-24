rumour: The General Manager Of The Saints Could Spy On Opposing Coaches During Games With A Secret Device

Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

An ESPN report claims that New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis could listen to opposing coaches’ radio conversations during games through a rewired electronic device in his suite in the Superdome.The alleged spying was from 2002 to 2004.



The set-up: Loomis’ predecessor had a device wired so that he could hear what the Saints coaches were talking about on their headsets during games.

When Loomis took over, he had the device rewired so that he could intercept and listen to what opposing coaches were saying, the report claims.

Two caveats:

The Saints called the allegations 1,000% false.

The Saints were 25-23 during the period in question.

If it turned out that the rumour was true, it would be a violating of NFL rules, and a possibly violation of federal law.

But we’re a long way from that.

Read the entire ESPN report here >

UPDATE:

The Saints are looking into suing ESPN.

A spokesman told WWLTV in New Orleans:

“This report is 1000% false, completely inaccurate, we asked ESPN to provide us evidence to support their allegations and they refused. The Team and Mickey are seeking all legal recourse regarding these false allegations.”

