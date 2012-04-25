Should Drew Brees Sit Out The Entire 2012 Season?

Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Drew Brees has not reported to the New Orleans Saints’ voluntary workouts as he and the team continue to negotiate a long-term contract. But considering the two sides are so far apart, as well as the current state of the franchise, it would not be a surprise if Brees is weighing the possibility of holding out for the entire season.The Saints have placed the franchise tag on Brees, which means he cannot negotiate with other teams. If he signs the franchise tender, something he refuses to do, he would play the 2012 season under a one-year contract.



Brees, who was reportedly “livid” over receiving the franchise tag, has plenty of incentive to hold out for the the best possible deal. Head coach Sean Payton is suspended for the entire season. And several key defensive players are likely facing suspensions for their roles in the bounty program.

Brees is 33, and has missed just one game in the last seven seasons. So there would also be the advantage of giving his body some extra rest as the Saints regroup and make another run in 2013.

At this point, the Saints’ only hope at salvaging a sinking season is to give Brees whatever he wants. Otherwise, he might join his coach on the sideline for the 2012 season.

