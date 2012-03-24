Saints Head Coach Sean Payton Will Lose $5.8 Million Because Of Bountygate

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will lose $5.8 million as part of his penalty for being involved in ‘Bountygate,’ ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports.



Payton’s yearly salary is $7 million. But since his suspension lasts from April 1, 2012 through February 3, 2013, only a pro-rated, 10-month portion of his salary will be taken away.

Earlier this week, the NFL came down hard on the Saints for their years-long pay-for-injury program. Among other sanctions, the league fined the Saints $500,000 and took away a few draft picks.

