Rival Game Hijacks 'GTA V' Release With 'GAT V'

People excited for the big release of “Grand Theft Auto V” may have been a little confused if they saw news for similarly titled GAT V yesterday.

Popular video game “Saints Row IV” — a game known as a “GTA” clone for its striking similarities — released downloadable content (DLC) yesterday for PC gamers called “GAT V.”

Developer Volition made the DLC free on Steam yesterday. (Today, it’s $US2.99.)

It was a humorous prank for the company to pull on the day that the most anticipated game of the fall was being launched.

What’s the deal?

While “Grand Theft Auto V” came out for Xbox 360 and PS3 September 17, PC gamers were left in the dark.

Unlike previous installments, no date was given for a PC release.

Though Rockstar Games cofounder Dan Houser has said a PC version of the game is “up for consideration,” a Change.org petition was started demanding its release on the platform.

The petition has drawn with more than 430,000 signatures.

Volition simply took advantage of the lack of GTA V on PC, by releasing its DLC on the same release date.

“Saints Row” publisher Deep Silver even paid to promote #GATV on Twitter leading to a lot of confusion since #GTAV was also trending.

That awkward moment when I thought #GATV was a trending typo for #GTAV …

— Darienn. (@XtraAsian) September 18, 2013

I think that no one has realised that #GATV is misspelled is what’s wrong with society.

— Chris Lewis (@ColeWorldChris) September 17, 2013

Its not #GATV just so yall know.

— Spades♠ (@Its_Keji) September 18, 2013

lol at these #GATV tweets from people who think it’s gta or people who think it’s a misspelling of gta. not a proud day for twitter users

— Matthew Towler (@amatthewtowler) September 18, 2013