Here's A Mesmerizing GIF Of That Bucs Defender Flipping Over A Wide Receiver's Head

This is the Jerome Simpson front-flip touchdown of the 2012 season, it’s official.
Notice how Saints receiver Joseph Morgan transitions seamlessly from breaking a tackle, to flipping a defender, to scampering into the endzone. At the core of this GIF is the single motion of Morgan surrounded by the hilarious flailing of Bucs.
Again and again:
Photo: Fox
