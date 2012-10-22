Here's A Mesmerizing GIF Of That Bucs Defender Flipping Over A Wide Receiver's Head

This is the Jerome Simpson front-flip touchdown of the 2012 season, it’s official.



Notice how Saints receiver Joseph Morgan transitions seamlessly from breaking a tackle, to flipping a defender, to scampering into the endzone. At the core of this GIF is the single motion of Morgan surrounded by the hilarious flailing of Bucs.

Again and again:

Photo: Fox

