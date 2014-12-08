Cam Newton Celebrates In Opponent's Face, Starts Massive Brawl

A massive brawl in the Carolina Panthers-New Orleans Saints game led to one ejection, and it was all started by Cam Newton.

After scoring a touchdown to make it 17-0 in the first quarter, Newton emerged from a pile of players and did a little flying celebration directly in the face of Saints player Cameron Jordan:

Linebacker Curtis Lofton took exception, and the two exchanges slaps:

When the rest of the two teams got involved, things spiraled out of control:





A temporary wall fell down at one point:

Tight end Brandon Williams was ejected for the Panthers.

