It Took Rex Ryan's Brother About A Month Longer Than He Predicted To Get Another NFL Job

Photo: AP

The New Orleans Saints plan to hire the endlessly entertaining Rob Ryan as their defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.It’s great for the Saints, who had the worst defence in NFL history (based on yards allowed per game) in 2012.



It’s also great for fans, who will get to enjoy Ryan’s sideline antics for at least another season.

But getting hired took much longer than Ryan predicted. When he was fired as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator on January 8th, he told ESPN:

“I inherited a team that was 31st in the league in defence and made them better. I (expletive) made them a hell of a lot better. I’ll be out of work for like five minutes.”

It took about a month.

As we wrote at the time, Ryan is right to say he did a good job in Dallas. The Cowboys had the second-worst defence in the league when he came in in 2010. In 2011 they had the 14th-best defence in the league, before regressing due to injuries in 2012.

Ryan is known for his bluster, which sometimes gets him in trouble. After weeks and weeks of waiting was at serious risk of getting some egg on his face by not getting hired at all.

But it all worked out in the end, which is good for everyone involved.

