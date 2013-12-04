The Saints Turned To Brett Favre To Try To Beat Seattle's Crowd Noise

The Saints got a helping hand from Brett Favre before their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

Saints head coach Sean Payton texted Favre last week to see what he could do to handle Seattle’s crowd noise, according to MNF sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

Salters reported that Favre told Payton that he coped with fan crowd noise by wearing custom ear plugs.

From Salters:

“Favre shared with Payton that the Vikings had designer noise reduction ear plugs custom made for that game and Favre said it really helped… So, Payton ordered up 20 of those ear plugs.”

Seahawks fans broke the Guinness Book of World Record for the loudest crowd of all time on Monday:

In the end, Favre’s tip didn’t really help as the Saints got destroyed 34-7.

