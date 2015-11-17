The New Orleans Saints have reportedly fired Rob Ryan

The New Orleans Saints have fired defensive coordinator Rob Ryan according to several reports.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN was the first to report that Ryan had been fired. Alex Marvez of Fox Sports reported earlier today that Ryan would be fired.

Ryan, one of the most colourful and recognisable assistant in the NFL and the twin brother of Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, has been a defensive coordinator in the NFL for the last 12 seasons. This was his third year with the Saints.

Defensively, the Saints are last in the NFL this season, allowing 31.5 points per game. Last season the Saints were 28th in the NFL in the same category after ranking fourth in Ryan’s first leading the defence.

Things had regressed so poorly that the average quarterback plays as well as Tom Brady when facing the Saints this season, according to ESPN.

Former Oakland Raiders head coach Dennis Allen has been promoted from senior defensive assistant to replace Ryan.

NOW WATCH: This one event in World Cup history perfectly encapsulates the mass corruption of FIFA



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.