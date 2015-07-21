A player who just signed a $15 million contract with the Saints is already talking about returning to his former team

Ted S. Warren/AP Brandon Browner is already looking ahead to a reunion with the Seahawks.

Brandon Browner is only a few months removed from signing a three-year $US15 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. However, the Pro Bowl cornerback is already considering a return to the Seattle Sehawks, the team he’s spent the majority of his NFL career with.

In an interview at Richard Sherman’s annual celebrity softball game, Browner told reporters he’s hoping to return to Seattle once his current contract with the Saints is up, according to Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta:

Brandon Browner in on-field interview says once his contract is up in New Orleans, he hopes to come back to Seahawks. #applauseline?

@jrmaher01 @JohnJHendrix Presented no context other than what it was. He said after contract done, he hopes to come back.

Browner went undrafted in 2005, but after becoming a perennial All-Star in the Canadian Football League, he signed with the Seahawks in 2011 and quickly became a key contributor to the team’s “Legion of Boom” secondary. Browner’s lone Pro Bowl appearance came with the Seahawks in 2011.

After winning the Super Bowl in 2014 with Seattle, Browner signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots where he started alongside Darrelle Revis to win his second consecutive championship.

Neither Browner, nor any Saints representatives, have commented on Browner’s remarks.

