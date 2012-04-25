Saints Fans Are Buying Up These T-Shirts Celebrating Their Team's Bounty Program

Photo: ebay.com

The t-shirt seen at right was recently available on eBay. And the shirt’s popularity suggests we haven’t seen the last of it.The front of the shirt reads “#FREEPAYTON,” while the back appears to be accepting of the Saints bounty program as a small price for winning a Super Bowl…



Breaking Brett Favre’s leg – $10,000

One year suspension – $500,000

World Champions – PRICELESS

According to eBay, over 150 of these t-shirts were sold (available in black or white). And while winning the Super Bowl may indeed be “PRICELESS.” Owning one of these shirts would have set you back $18.95. Shipping was free, so there is that.

