The Cowboys Lose After The Saints Recover A Freak Fumble 23 Yards Down Field In Overtime

The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Saints today 34-31 in overtime.
The pivotal moment came on the second-to-last play of the game, when New Orleans WR Marques Colston fumbled at the Dallas 25-yard line, the ball kicked 23 yards directly toward the Cowboys endzone, and Jimmy Graham pounced on it at the 2-yard line.
Dallas is still alive in the playoff race. They can win the NFC East with a win next week and a Giants loss. But this is some bad luck:
Photo: Fox
Check out where Graham was when the ball was fumbled. Incredible hustle:
