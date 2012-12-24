The Cowboys Lose After The Saints Recover A Freak Fumble 23 Yards Down Field In Overtime

The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Saints today 34-31 in overtime.



The pivotal moment came on the second-to-last play of the game, when New Orleans WR Marques Colston fumbled at the Dallas 25-yard line, the ball kicked 23 yards directly toward the Cowboys endzone, and Jimmy Graham pounced on it at the 2-yard line.

Dallas is still alive in the playoff race. They can win the NFC East with a win next week and a Giants loss. But this is some bad luck:

Photo: Fox

Check out where Graham was when the ball was fumbled. Incredible hustle:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.