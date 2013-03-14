There's A Secret Floating Strip Club That Was Created For Wall Street Guys

Photo: Myspace

The New York Post‘s Dana Schuster has a wild piece about an amateur strip club that caters to the young finance crowd.It’s called Saint Venus theatre and it’s an exclusive, members-only club that meets in secret locations throughout New York City.



Only those who are on the e-mail list know the location of the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday events that take place. You have to fill out an application to be considered for membership.

The club was established just for finance guys.

Saint Venus theatre was started three years ago by a man with a ponytail named Rob S. for his Wall Street friends. As of June 2011, the membership list had about 3,300 clients, according to a New York Observer report.

The strippers aren’t your typical full-time strippers either.

According to the Post, they are “good girls” with normal professional lives and college degrees, but need to make extra money on the side.

From The NY Post:

“The art gallery doesn’t pay my bills,” says Christine, a 22-year-old who works full time Monday to Friday downtown.

“I just want to have more money,” says Lisa, a 22-year-old graduate of a top design school who works unpaid at a fashion start-up. “I want to go shopping.”

Attendees say it makes them feel like they could have gone to high school or college with the girls.

The club’s Myspace page, which is definitely not safe for work, features an entire photo gallery these scantily clad young girls giving lap dances to clients. You can see the faces of some of the guys.

Still, on its website (NSFW), Saint Venus theatre insists that it’s “not a strip club, a burlesque revival show, a swingers event, or a fetish party.”

“We want to excite one’s heart, mind, soul and libido, not just the libido. We have a wide variety of erotic performances that are always a tribute to woman and female sexuality.”

Weird.

