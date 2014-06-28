These Ads Use Disney Characters To Tell An Extremely Disturbing Story

The anonymous Middle Eastern artist Saint Hoax wanted to draw attention to the fact that many sexual abuse victims are abused by their own family members.

To do so, she made a series of extremely disturbing public service ads called the “Princest Diaries,” which show Disney princesses like Jasmine and Ariel being forcibly kissed by their fathers.

Saint Hoax told the Huffington Post she was inspired to do the series after learning one of her closest friends was raped by her father when she was only seven years old.

“As an artist/activist I decided to shed light on that topic again in a new form,” Saint Hoax told the Huffington Post. “I used Disney princess because it’s a visual language that my targeted audience would be attracted to.”

“The aim of the poster series is to encourage victims to report their cases in order for the authorities to prevent it from happening again,” Saint Hoax wrote on her website.

