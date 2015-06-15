Huge fire engulfs Saint-Donatien in Nantes, France

A massive fire destroyed part of the Saint-Donatien cathedral in France this morning, according to the BBC.

The fire may have been started accidentally started by two roof workers, ITV reports.

Terriblement affecté, comme tous les habitants de mon quartier, par l’incendie de la Basilique Saint Donatien #Nantes pic.twitter.com/ouaCQrvebk

— Jordan Bulteau (@Jordan_Bulteau) June 15, 2015

We’re updating this post live, so check back for developments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.