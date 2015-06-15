Huge fire engulfs Saint-Donatien in Nantes, France

Jim Edwards

A massive fire destroyed part of the Saint-Donatien cathedral in France this morning, according to the BBC.

The fire may have been started accidentally started by two roof workers, ITV reports.

We’re updating this post live, so check back for developments.

