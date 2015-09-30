Sainsbury's is still desperately trying to fight the price war

Sainsbury’s just revealed that sales fell again as it continues to battle against low prices from upstart grocers such as Lidl and Aldi.

Britain’s third largest grocer by market share said in its second quarter trading statement that like-for-like retail sales for second quarter were down 1.1 % (excluding fuel) and down 3.3%t (including fuel).

Sainsbury’s, alongside other major British supermarkets, is battling for market share in the face of aggressive competition from cheap-and-cheerful newcomers like Aldi and Lidl. Sainsbury’s is slashing prices in order to remain competitive, but this means it’s collecting less at the tills.

“During the quarter we saw an improvement in our key trading metrics. Both volume and transactions grew as the decline in average basket spend in supermarkets continued to stabilise,” said Mike Coupe, CEO at Sainsbury’s.

“Whilst the market is clearly still challenging, with food deflation impacting many categories, we are making good progress on delivering our strategy.”

“Year-to-date we have traded well, with both sales and cost savings ahead of expectations. Should current market trends continue, we expect our full year underlying profit before tax to be moderately ahead of our published consensus.”

Last week, researchers Kantar Worldpanel revealed that for the 12 weeks ending September 13, supermarket growth remained static at 0.9%. It added that this is the sixth consecutive month that sales among the grocers grew by less than 1%.

Sainsbury’s is currently Britain’s largest supermarket with 16.2% of the market share, compared to 17.1% from two years ago. In tandem, Aldi’s market share jumped from 3.2% to 5.6% over the same period while Lidl’s soared from 2.7% to 4.2%.

NOW WATCH: This is what separates the Excel masters from the wannabes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.