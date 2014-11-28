Sainsbury's Is Doing Black Friday For The First Time And Its Deals Look Insane

Sainsbury’s is taking part in the “Black Friday sales craze” for the first time this year. On Thursday the company released a sneak peek of its best deals — and they’re exciting.

The event will take place in 485 of its stores and Sainsbury’s is operating a typical “when it’s gone, it’s gone” policy. The retailer says there’ll be 13 product lines discounted, including TVs, tablets, and kitchen electricals. Apparently, Nectar customers get exclusive information about offers.

Here’s Sainsbury’s list as of Thursday afternoon:

Although early days, the discounts appear to top most other retailers’ this year — and could spark mad rushes around Sainsbury’s shops. Also, at its 24-hour branches, the food giant is opening its doors at 1am on Friday, so it’s not just online that people will be up in the early hours.

The company also says customers will only be able to get one of each product, cannot reserve or hold back items, and opening hours won’t be extended in its shops. Its Black Friday sales go on for three days.

Roger Burnley, Director of Retail and Operations at Sainsbury’s, says “it’s a competitive market, so it felt right to be part of the mix this year and kick off the busiest trading time of the year with a popular sales event.”

