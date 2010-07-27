behavioural Email Startup Sailthru Raises $1 Million Led By DFJ Gotham

NYC-based email startup Sailthru has raised a $1 million round of financing, led by DFJ Gotham.



Other backers include Metamorphic, RRE, Pilot Group, Thrive, and Lerer Media.

The company has built out a behavioural email platform called Horizon, and Sailthru cofounder and CEO Neil Capel tells us the financing will help the company lead its push to sign up new, big clients for the product.

Unlike static, editorial-created email newsletters, Horizon tracks users’ browsing habits on its clients’ sites and creates personalised email newsletters custom-built for each user, based on the content that Sailthru’s algorithms thinks they’ll find most interesting.

The idea is that users will be more engaged and more likely to click through on stories in those personalised emails, making the newsletter a better marketing tool for Sailthru’s clients.

We’ve been testing Sailthru’s Horizon product for our daily “Business Insider Select” email newsletter for several months, and indeed, our open rates and clickthrough rates are higher than in our traditional “static” newsletters.

Other clients include Swirl.com, BlackBook, and BuzzFeed.

Coincidentally, Sailthru’s financing has also allowed the company to bring on cofounder and CTO Ian White full time. Ian has been our lead developer for a couple of years, and we’re currently hiring his replacement!

