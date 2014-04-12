YACHT OF THE WEEK: The Elegant 'Felicita West' Is Perfect For Millionaires Who Actually Want To Sail

The world’s largest aluminium sailing yacht has hit the market for a cool $US25 million.

The 210-foot long Felicita West was built in 2002 and features luxury accommodations for up to 14 guests in her 5 cabins.

She is manned by a crew of 14 and tops out at a leisurely of 15 knots (17 mph).

Perini Navi, the ship’s builder, envisioned a yacht that would provide the perfect combination of sailing excitement and cosseted luxury. Based on these breathtaking pictures, we believe they executed their vision flawlessly.

The Felicita West is available for sale by broker Northrop & Johnson. If the $US25 million price tag seems a little steep, they will gladly let you charter her for $US230,000 a week.

