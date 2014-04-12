YACHT OF THE WEEK: The Elegant 'Felicita West' Is Perfect For Millionaires Who Actually Want To Sail

Benjamin Zhang
Felicita WestNorthrop & Johnson

The world’s largest aluminium sailing yacht has hit the market for a cool $US25 million.

The 210-foot long Felicita West was built in 2002 and features luxury accommodations for up to 14 guests in her 5 cabins.

She is manned by a crew of 14 and tops out at a leisurely of 15 knots (17 mph).

Perini Navi, the ship’s builder, envisioned a yacht that would provide the perfect combination of sailing excitement and cosseted luxury. Based on these breathtaking pictures, we believe they executed their vision flawlessly.

The Felicita West is available for sale by broker Northrop & Johnson. If the $US25 million price tag seems a little steep, they will gladly let you charter her for $US230,000 a week.

The Felicita West is the brainchild of legendary naval architect Ron Holland and Italian design firm Nuvolari-Lenard.

Originally constructed in 2003, it underwent an extensive refit in 2011.

It comes equipped with two Zodiac tender motor boats.

And a pair of Laser 2000 sailing dinghies.

Spend the day exploring the ocean with the yacht's onboard snorkelling equipment, fishing gear, and kayak.

Or bounce around on the yacht's inflatable 4 meter trampoline and banana boats.

Enjoy the ocean breeze over a refreshing drink.

Or a top notch dinner.

Take in the interior's understated elegance.

Spend a quiet afternoon in the Felicita West's lounge.

Or recharge your batteries in one of the luxurious cabins.

Have a lot more money to spend?

DON'T MISS: The Jaw-Droppingly Luxurious 'Kismet II' Rents For $US1.65 Million A Week >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.