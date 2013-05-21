I've Never Seen A Better View Of New York City Than From A Boat In Its Harbor

Last week, I was invited to take part in the Atlantic Cup Pro-Am, a brief race around New York City that’s part of a larger sailing race up the East Coast.



Racing through the harbor on 40-foot boats was exciting in its own right, but just as exhilarating were the views from the water.

I live in Brooklyn and work in Manhattan, so it’s easy to forget how beautiful New York can be. It turns out that the best views of the city can be had from the water.

On my trip around the harbor, I got to see lower Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, four different bridges, the Empire State Building, and more. Even New Jersey looked good.

