I spent $800 for one night on a 31-foot sailboat with 2 bedrooms and a TV on board. Take a look inside.

On a recent road trip starting in Charleston, South Carolina, I booked an $800 stay on a docked sailboat for one night.

While exploring unique rental stays in the Charleston area, I came across an Airbnb listing for a sailboat , which was docked in a marina on the Ashley River.

Though it was listed as a place that sleeps six people, I made it a solo trip and stayed on the boat alone.

It was listed on the site for $746 per night (including taxes and fees), but there was an additional $100 fee for a single-night stay. Luckily, I had messaged the host first with questions about the marina’s safety measures, and during our conversation, he offered to lower the one-night fee to $50. That brought the total cost of my stay to $808. (That’s over $300 more than the prices of five-star hotels in the area that night.)