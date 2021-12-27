I spent $800 for one night on a 31-foot sailboat with 2 bedrooms and a TV on board. Take a look inside.

- I spent a night on a sailboat docked in Charleston, South Carolina, during a recent road trip.
- The stay cost me $808, plus $16 for overnight parking in the marina.
- The Airbnb rental featured two bedrooms, a half bathroom, and a flat-screen TV.
Though it was listed as a place that sleeps six people, I made it a solo trip and stayed on the boat alone.
It was listed on the site for $746 per night (including taxes and fees), but there was an additional $100 fee for a single-night stay. Luckily, I had messaged the host first with questions about the marina’s safety measures, and during our conversation, he offered to lower the one-night fee to $50. That brought the total cost of my stay to $808. (That’s over $300 more than the prices of five-star hotels in the area that night.)
Since the sailboat was on the end of the dock, there was just one other boat obstructing my view.
I thought it would have been a great place to have a low-key happy hour with travel mates, but I had to head out to grab some dinner before settling in for the night.
A light was situated inside the potted plant, which was helpful when I returned again after dinner in the dark.
While the bed looked to be a full-sized mattress, the ceiling was super close to it and there was a window directly over where my face would be. I decided I wouldn’t be comfortable sleeping there, so I continued on before setting my bag down.
There is a toilet and a sink on board, but no shower. Guests can use the communal marina shower if they’d like. I was only staying one night, so I decided it was best to not get lost in the dark wandering the docks trying to find the shower.
The bathroom on board was set up with a round, decorative mirror and a basket of toiletries. The host also left special instructions for flushing the toilet.
There was a table in between them, but, until I walked past it and looked underneath, I didn’t notice it was expandable and could turn the farther couch into a dining seat as well.
I saw the TV mounted on the front, right-hand wall, and then a door for the second bedroom directly ahead of me.
The couches were comfortable and would have been a great spot to gather with friends if I were traveling with any.
I didn’t watch any TV as I spent most of my night outside, but it was nice to have as an option.
Luckily for me, I like to sleep in the cold, so I didn’t have to start messing with any of that as the fan was already on when I boarded.
There was a note indicating my head was supposed to be at the entrance of the room, but I ended up sleeping across the length of the widest part because I was too anxious about having my head at the doorway, which didn’t lock.
It was a beautiful night, and I loved being able to enjoy the Charleston weather.
I would have gladly put on a bathing suit and soaked up the sun if I had more time to spend there.
I wish I had more time to enjoy all it had to offer, and I definitely wish I had at least one other person to share it all with.