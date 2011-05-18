Al Qaeda Names Saif Al Adel As Its Interim Leader

Al Qaeda is getting back to business following the assissination of Osama Bin Laden.



The terrorist organisation named 48/51-year-old Saif al-Adel as its interim leader, according to Al Jazeera.

A former Egyptian special forces officer, Adel allegedly planned the bomb attacks against the American embassies in Nairobi and Dar Es Salaam in 1998. He used to be close to Osama bin Laden but was not in the past several years, according to the Guardian. Until recently he was under house arrest in Iran.

