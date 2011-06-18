SAICAST: What Took Facebook So Long To Make An iPad App?

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



Research In Motion hit rock bottom after reporting devastating earnings and announcing layoffs ahead yesterday.

Jay Yarow and Dan Frommer talk about how the company, which was once at the forefront of the smartphone market, has crashed and burnt over the last several years, and how delusional its co-CEOs are.

Facebook is finally working on an iPad app. The company has been lacking to adapt mobile devices — its mobile site in the browser is a mess, its apps are in need of redesign, no iPad app for a year. Why is Facebook’s mobile unit struggling?

Download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• Facebook Should Stop Cloning Popular Apps And Just Buy Instagram



• Tim Cook And Scott Forstall Emerge As Steve Jobs’ Successors



• How In The Hell Is Facebook A $100 Billion Company?



• The Hidden Surprises In iOS 5 That Nobody Knows About

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.