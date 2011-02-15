Is Twitter Under Attack? – The SAIcast Discuss

TweetDeck was just acquired by Bill Gross’s UberMedia, who’s aggregating Twitter users in an effort to make money off of it.



The SAIcast talk about TweetDeck and the controversy surrounding Google and its SEO practices.

Or download this episode (right click and save)

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• Facebook To Profit $2 Billion In 2011?



• Do All These Tiny iPhone Lines Mean Apple Is Screwed?

• Steve Jobs Is Alive And Well But HP’s TouchPad Is DOA



• AOL Just Blew Half Its Cash On HuffPo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.