SAIcast: The Splits (At Netflix And Twitter)

That’s not Netflix anymore!

Photo: via HackingNetflix on Flickr

Join Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson as they discuss the breaking news from Sunday night– Netflix splitting into two companies, Netflix and Qwikster.Plus, changes on Twitter’s board and the word on Facebook’s F8 conference.



Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

