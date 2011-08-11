Groupon Has To Pivot Out Of The Daily Email Deals Business If It Wants To Survive

Or is it?

Photo: Groupon via Flickr

Dan Frommer is back! And he joins Nicholas Carlson in a discussion about Groupon's numbers (shaky) and his new special report on Business Insider, The Future of News (great, we think).



Four Square gets thrown around in there too. Its a good one, folks.

