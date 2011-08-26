The Steaming Pile Of Assets That Could Take Down Bank Of America -- Blodget Explains All

Photo: www.flickr.com

NOTE: You can subscribe to our podcasts in iTunes by clicking on this link. They normally cover the world of technology.Financial stocks have been falling for months now, but in recent days Bank of America has really started to plummet. Arguments were had (some with Business Insider’s very own CEO Henry Blodget) and Warren Buffet had to step in and save the day. But is it enough to keep the bank from going down and taking the financial system with it?



Join Jay Yarow and Henry Blodget as they discuss the banking behemoth that just can’t dig itself out of disaster.

