What It's Like When Arianna Huffington Freaks Out On You – SAIcast Discuss

Amazon just launched its app store, which could mean big trouble for Apple.



While the Kindle is still a just reading device, Amazon seems to be quietly building all the necessary tools to compete with the iPad.

The SAIcast opens with a discussion of the newest app store (that has all the makings of a hit product.) Listen for the insightful comments of Dan Frommer.

The news of Conde Nast’s selling part of Reddit also grabbed the attention of the SAI team today. (Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson go explaining the enigma that is Reddit and its mind-blowing traffic.)

Last on the agenda Arianna Huffington is moving to New York to manage an expanded editorial staff of over a thousand. What do former HuffPo employees say about the temper of this leading lady?

