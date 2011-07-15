SAICAST: Why Spotify Is A Game-Changer In The Music Industry

Photo: AP Photo

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON iTUNES HERE >>Spotify has officially launched in the U.S. and it’s free (for now.)



After using the service for a few hours, Nicholas Carlson says that Spotify will give music fans no reason to by albums anymore.

Jay Yarow wonders if this European startup might bury Pandora, which stock tumbled today.

Also, Carlson recounts his recent trip to New Zealand’s Silicon Valley, and how he change his Netflix plan after prices go up.

Download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• Why You Will Have To Pay More For Netflix



• Here Is What We Really Think Of Apple’s Lion OS



• What Happens When Wall Street Invades Silicon Valley? SAICAST With Special Guest Bill Clerico Of WePay



• Facebook’s First Response To Google Plus



• The Highlights And The Red Flags In Zynga’s IPO Filing

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.