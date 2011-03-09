How Nerds Are Taking Over Sports – The SAIcast Discuss

Photo: Dashiell Bennett/Business Insider

Our very own Dashiell Bennett joins today's SAIcast to talk about the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference – aka Dork-A-Palooza.



The conference, hosted by MIT’s Sloan School of Management, had some big names in sports – including Jeff Van Gundy and Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey –who talked and analysed sports and statistics.

For the hardcore SAI followers: Stick around towards the end of today’s SAIcast to hear about the latest news on Foursquare.

