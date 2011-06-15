SAICAST: Tim Cook And Scott Forstall Emerge As Steve Jobs' Successors

Photo: AP

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>A shocking power shift at Apple: the company’s SVP of Retail, Ron Johnson is leaving to become the president of JC Penney.



Jay Yarow and Dan Frommer discuss what his departure means for Apple’s leadership and retail operations.

As another Apple execs is poached, Tim Cook emerges as Steve Jobs’s clear successor.

But with the growing importance of mobile, Apple’s iOS chief Scott Forstall could steal the top post from Cook (or at least split it with him.)

Download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• SAICAST: How In The Hell Is Facebook A $100 Billion Company?



• The Hidden Surprises In iOS 5 That Nobody Knows About

• SAICAST: What Obama Is Like In Person



• Why Groupon Keeps Losing SO Much Money Featuring Special Guest Vinicius Vacanti Of Yipit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.