SAICAST: The Rise And Fall Of Hot Tech Companies

The buzz surrounding the launch of a startup is rarely indicative of the future success of the company.

Alyson Shontell takes a look at those much hyped companies that got a lot of attention because of huge funding or promising idea, but quickly faded into obscurity. Listen in to find out why Quora, Path and Digg made the list of previously buzzing, now failed companies.

We also have an update on the issue of who handles Bill Nguyen’s luggage discussed in our podcast yesterday. Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson have received the official word from Quora.

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

