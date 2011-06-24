SAICAST: No One Wants To Buy Hulu Because It's An Empty Shell Of A Company

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



Hulu’s acquisition news got everyone talking about the video services and looking into its real value. But speculation has emerged that someone insider Hulu actually planted the story about a company making an offer to buy online video service. Was it CEO Jason Kilar, wanting to cash in? Nicholas Carlson and Jay Yarow discuss the valitity of these rumours and speculate which company can actually have some interest in acquiring Hulu. Yahoo shareholders’ meeting didn’t go without controversy as Carol Bartz’s poor lealeadership can no longer be ignored. Listen in to find out about Bartz’s outrageous contract.



Download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

