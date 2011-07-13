SAICAST: Why You Will Have To Pay More For Netflix

Photo: AP Images

Netflix announced that it woul be significantly raising its subscription fees, and its customers are really upset.



Jay Yarow and our Politics vertical editor John Ellis are starting off today’s podcast with an analysis of how the price hike may effect Netflix’s subscription base and what competitors will benefit from a possible mass exodus of users.

Then, the discussion turns to the ever-heated topic of the upcoming presidential election and the motley crew of Republic candidates. Ellis, who have talked about the political talent at play with veteran pollster Jan van Lohuizen, thinks that one candidate — Mitt Romney — has all the potential to dethrone Obama if he plays his cards right.

Download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

