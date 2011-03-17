MARCH MADNESS: Netflix's Big Bet, Analysts Fight Over Apple -- The SAIcast

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



Netflix is spending big money on original programming, someone actually downgraded Apple stock, and MLB is streaming live baseball games on its Facebook fan page.

Plus, our very own Dashiell Bennett, editor of the Sports Page, reveals his Final Four for the NCAA Tournament in today’s SAIcast.

Bonus: Here’s a piece of March Madness advice from Dan Frommer – “I always pick Butler.”

Or download this episode (right click and save)

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• Special Edition: The Crisis In Japan

• Angry Birds Move To Amazon’s Android App Store Is A Slap In The Face To Google



• FINALLY, The iPad 2 Is Here!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.