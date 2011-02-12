Facebook To Profit $2 Billion In 2011? The SAI-Cast Explains How That's Possible

William Wei
sheryl sandberg vogue

Photo: Vogue

Nokia has just partnered with Microsoft to use its Windows Phone 7 software on its smartphones – smart move?Our very own Nicholas Carlson and Jay Yarow talk about the smartphone partnership and how Facebook earned $250 million in Q4.

Listen to today’s SAIcast below:

 

Or you can download this episode (right click and save)

 

