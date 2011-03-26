LOOMING DISASTER: Jack Dorsey's Return To Twitter -- The SAIcast

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



Have VCs gone mad?

A photo-sharing app colour, which just launched, has rounded up $41 million in early funding. Buzzing counterparts Instagram and PicPlz have under $10 million to date in comparison.

Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson tackle the enigma of the day that is colour in this SAIcast.

From one startup that has funding to play to another that is huge and getting ready to fill the coffers:

Foursquare will be looking for some money at $1 billion valuation. Or is the company getting ready to sell? (Nicholas Carlson has some theories about that.)

Finally, the SAI team takes on Jack Dorsey’s plans for the future. Should he take what Twitter’s offering him and go back at the helm of a company he left not too long ago? Or, should he stay with his payment services company Square?

