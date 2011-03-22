No, The AT&T-T-Mobile Deal Is NOT Going To Shaft Consumers - SAIcast Discussion

Illustration by Business Insider



SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>The huge announcement for the mobile sector this weekend — the AT&T/T-Mobile acquisition — is rippling through the news today.

What does this $39 billion deal mean for AT&T and its competitors?

Who are the winners and losers of the deal?

Will it pass the inevitable anti-trust government regulation? (Interesting nugget: If it does go through, if you are a T-Mobile subscriber you might not be able to stay with AT&T. Listen for Dan Frommer’s comments.)

All your burning questions and more are answered in today’s SAIcast with Jay Yarow, Dan Frommer and Nicholas Carlson.

