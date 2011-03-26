Can Apple Turn Around Its Mediocre iAd Launch? – SAIcast Discussion

Photo: AP

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>After the wildly successful iPhone and iPad, Apple has finally had a mediocre product launch.



The company has delved into the advertising market with its iAds and so far it is not working out.

Is Apple big enough to impose a new very secretive advertising platform? (Dan Frommer has all on iAds in today’s edition of the SAIcast)

Research In Motion is also in the news after its guidance missed expectations. And, now investors are leaving the stock.

Also up for discussion: possible GDGT’s acquisitions by AOL and the raunchy side of Reddit. (Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson go into the details.)

