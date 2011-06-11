SAICAST: The Hidden Surprises In iOS 5 That Nobody Knows About

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



It turns out that Apple tucked some cool features in its iOS 5 that mere mortals would have trouble finding.

Steve Kovach has been tracking reports from hackers and other tech savvy folk who found that the new system can do FaceTime over 3G, and the possibility to build your own widgets to appear in the pull down menu.

Also, there are some LinkedIn and Facebook integration features that were eclipsed by the Twitter integration announcement.

Alyson Shontell gives us the scoop on Jenn Sterger — who was the target of Brett Favre’s sext messages — and her recent stint in startups. Shontell also shares her pick for top startup of the week. Want to find out which company topped the rest? Tune in below.

Download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

