SAICAST: What Obama Is Like In Person

Photo: Jurvetson via Flikr

Our very own Courtney Comstock met President Obama yesterday.



She visited the White House and attended a briefing on the economy, and we are featuring the highlights of her trip on today’s podcast.

Nicholas Carlson and Jay Yarow get into a heated debate over how effective Obama’s Startup America program really is, and fracking (yes, fracking?).

