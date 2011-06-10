SAICAST: What Obama Is Like In Person

Kamelia Angelova
President Obama faces criticism from independents for his handling of the economy.

Photo: Jurvetson via Flikr

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>Our very own Courtney Comstock met President Obama yesterday.

She visited the White House and attended a briefing on the economy, and we are featuring the highlights of her trip on today’s podcast.

Nicholas Carlson and Jay Yarow get into a heated debate over how effective Obama’s Startup America program really is, and fracking (yes, fracking?).

