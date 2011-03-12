FINALLY, The iPad 2 Is Here! – The SAIcast Discuss

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



The iPad 2 is finally out today, Twitter tells developers to stop making Twitter clients, and we play the “Would you rather invest in…” game.

Plus, Jay Yarow sold out and is tweeting out ads on his personal Twitter account. Find out how much money he’s made so far in today’s SAIcast.

