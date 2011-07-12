SAICAST: Here Is What We Really Think Of Apple's Lion OS





SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON iTUNES HERE >>The preview version of Mac OS X Lion has been made available for testing, and our colleagues at SAI Tools have the verdict.

Ellis Hamburger and Steve Kovach are discussing the features you should be excited about, and the ones that would disappoint.

We are also in week #2 of Google Plus and the social feature of the search giant is still buzzing, unlike its previous social attempt that was Buzz. Jay Yarow questions a statement by serial entrepreneur Bill Gross who said that Google Plus will get 100 million users faster than any other service before.

Download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

