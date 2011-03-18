The NYT Is Just The Start, Everything Is Getting A Paywall -- The SAIcast Discuss

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



Groupon is in talks with bankers about an IPO at a $25 billion valuation, but is the deals company really worth that much?

Plus, our very own Glynnis MacNicol of The Wire joins us to talk about the New York Times paywall – a topic she’s been covering since 2007.

