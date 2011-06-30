SAICAST: The Lame Lawsuits Against Google Disco And GroupMe





Photo: Brooke Hammerling via Instagram

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>Texting services Google Disco and GroupMe are being sued for spamming people’s phones.

Alyson Shontell, Jay Yarow and Steve Kovach discuss if the plaintiffs have a valid argument against these platforms.

(Not surprising, the law firm representing the plaintiffs is no other than Edelson McGuire, which targets startups with petty lawsuits for settlements.)

After testing Google Plus for a few hours, the verdict is in — it is a good Facebook-like platform that has fixed some of the features that Facebook has been criticised for, but ultimately it is not revolutionary. However, Google Plus privacy settings are easy to set up and understand, which is a big plus.

MySpace was just sold for $35 million, six years after News Corp bought it for $580 million. Sad end.

Download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• Why Didn’t Google Just Buy LinkedIn?



• Can Microsoft Finally Disrupt Google Docs?



• No One Wants To Buy Hulu Because It’s An Empty Shell Of A Company



• Apple Possibly Building A TV Set With Samsung (And Hulu?!)

• The Rise And Fall Of Hot Tech Companies



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.