Googling Is As Outdated As Faxing, Right? – The SAIcast Weighs In

Joe Weisenthal was our special guest today on today’s SAIcast.



We talk about the potential of Quora and find out how Joe doesn’t use Google search.

Or download this episode (right click and save)

